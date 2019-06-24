Billie O’Donohoe Taylor (Belrose), age 79, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019 at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was born on January 24, 1940 in Center, Texas to the late Travis and Jesse Belrose. Billie was a resident of Galveston County where she raised her children and enjoyed a career as a Realtor. She found joy in the many laughs and good times with life-long friends especially when spent on the Clear Lake waterfront.
Billie is survived by her son, Tom O’Donohoe; and daughter, Kelly O’Donohoe Knighton; and siblings, Barbara Noto, Bekki Belrose and Charles Belrose. She was preceded in death by daughters, Eyde Lynn Perez and Sandy Aslesen; and brothers, Travis Belrose, Jr. and Gary Belrose. Billie was blessed with five grandchildren, James Moody, Penny Smith, Tiffany Rodriguez, Jennifer Walker, Austin Knighton; 10 great-grandchildren; and nephews and nieces.
Family, friends and others whose lives Billie touched may make a contribution to their favorite charity or to the Bay Area Meals on Wheels, 14045 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX 77062, in lieu of flowers and cards.
A private family graveside service is being planned.
