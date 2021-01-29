John Pickelman

FRISCO — John E. Pickelman, age 75, Chancellor Emeritus of Lone Star College System, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, after battling Dementia. John was born in Saginaw, Michigan on October 29, 1945, to Edwin J. Pickelman and Betty Kingham Pickelman.
John graduated from Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw, earned a BA from Albion College in 1967, an MA from the University of Missouri- KC in 1970 and his Ph.D. in Community College Leadership from the University of Texas in 1976. In 1990, he was named a Distinguished Graduate of the UT College of Education. Albion College named him a Distinguished Alumnus in 2007. In 2013, the John E. Pickelman Student and Conference Center at LSCS — Kingwood College, was dedicated.
John’s leadership career began on the opening team of Brookhaven College in 1978. In 1983, he was named President of Galveston College, and in 1991, he became Chancellor of the Lone Star College System in The Woodlands. Retiring in 2007, John joined Academic Search in Washington D.C.
The core of John’s success was his servant leadership style and passion for creating opportunities for student and faculty success. He was known for his vision and intuitive ability to bring people together for a common cause for good, whether at local, state or national levels. He was a mentor to many.
John’s first marriage brought two sons, Jason Todd and Matthew Ryan. In 1981, he married Barbara Wiersema Yocum, becoming soulmates and sweethearts for the next 40 years. John and Barbara were proud of the boys’ academic and sports achievements through high school, college and professional schools. They were especially proud when the boys married great women and gave them four grandchildren.
John enjoyed golfing, boating, cooking and travelling, the Galveston beach house was their weekend retreat. He lent his amazing culinary abilities annually to the NHMCCD Foundation Star Gala, offering seven-course gourmet dinners for live auction and raising over $150,000 for scholarships. The couple’s final move was to Frisco, TX in 2012.
Preceding John in death were his parents, Edwin Pickelman and Betty J. Pickelman; and brother, Barry Pickelman.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Pickelman of Frisco, TX; sons, Jason Pickelman, MD (Amy) of Texarkana, TX, Matthew Pickelman J. D. (Tracy) of Dallas, TX; grandchildren, Ryan Pickelman, Grace Pickelman, Case Pickelman and Elle Pickelman; brothers, Jeffrey Pickelman (Mary) of Williamsburg, MI; Gene Pickelman (Lori) of Freeland, MI and Brian Pickelman (Joni) of Freeland, MI.
Under Covid restrictions, services will be held at Grace Avenue UMC in Frisco on Saturday, February 6 at 10am. To view the livestream of the service or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.StonebriarFH.com
In lieu of flowers, consider a gift to the Scholarship Fund at your local community college or to The Center for Brain Health, The University of Texas at Dallas, 2200 W. Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, TX 75235.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.