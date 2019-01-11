Douglas Robert McMurray aged 68 of Galveston, Texas, died in a tragic accident on January 5, 2019. He was born November 5, 1950 in Shadyside, Ohio. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Faye McMurray and both his paternal and maternal grandparents. He graduated from Shadyside High school where he was the quarterback of the football team. He met his best friend and wife, Chris, while at Ohio University where he received his engineering degree. He also received his master’s degree from Xavier University. They married on October 11, 1975 and just recently celebrated their 43rd anniversary.
He worked many years in the automotive industry, most of his years being spent with Mid-Vo Leasing. Doug and Chris bought their island home in Galveston in 2001 where he retired in 2010. Doug was a man who never saw a problem he couldn’t solve, or a project he wouldn’t tackle. He was an avid golfer, boater and traveler.
He was an active member of the Galveston country club serving on the board for many years as well as the greens committee. Doug and Chris enjoyed adventures, the most recent being this past year’s trip down the Danube River in Europe. They loved traveling by boat taking many other cruises in both the U.S. and Europe. Doug and Chris spent many hours on their own boat. They loved entertaining at the dock or sailing to other ports with friends.
Doug is survived by his cherished wife and best friend, Chris; his mother-in-law, Lorraine Happ; his sister and brother-in-law, Deb Happ and Dick Rost, along with numerous cousins, friends and his beloved furry friends, Maddie and Addie.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Galveston Country Club on Sunday January 20, 2019 from 2-4 P.M. To honor Doug’s life, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Cancer Society.
