HUNTSVILLE — March 9, 1940
— December 4, 2020
John Rawls Hayman, 80, of Huntsville, Texas passed away peacefully at his home in the company of family on December 4, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his father, Norman Eugene Hayman and mothers, Lillie Mae Hayman and Mary Neely Smith.
He is survived by his Brother, Thomas Sanford Hayman of Spring, sister-in-law Jeannie Hayman and nieces Cathy Warren and Caren Hayman; sons John Sterling Hayman of Dallas and John Daniel Hayman of Baton Rouge, and ex-wife Cathy Hayman of Centerville.
John was raised in Huntsville, Texas. He was a proud member of Huntsville High School senior class of 1958, and was grateful to have grown up in Huntsville during what he considered “great times” to be part of such a wonderful and supportive community.
After graduating from Sam Houston State University, he started his professional life at Ball High School in Galveston, Texas. Later, he briefly explored an alternate career as a hotel manager at the Flagship Hotel, where he met his future wife, Katherine Fivel.
John eventually moved his family to Madisonville, Texas, and enjoyed a community of amazing neighbors and golf-loving friends.
After retiring from the Texas Department of Corrections, he moved back to Galveston to enjoy a few post-professional years, living in “a really awesome” loft on the Strand, in what he considered the greatest city in Texas; offering the best of people, diversity and culture. One of his favorite experiences in Galveston was volunteering each year for Dickens on the Strand and Galveston Historic Home Tours, where he was able to don period costumes and ridiculous hats.
Ultimately, he appreciated and vocalized that most people are good, regardless of where or how you lived. And he was blessed to have friends everywhere he went. He loved golf, crossword puzzles and acknowledging an appreciation for everything that he’d been fortunate enough to experience. He had a deep, abiding faith in God and prioritized love of family above all else.
In lieu of flowers, an arbitrary charitable donation or any other traditional gesture, please go do something that makes you happy or consider doing something you’ve always wanted to do. And think of him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.