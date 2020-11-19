LEAGUE CITY — Jonnie Auwen Humphrey of League City was born April 8,1931 in Iowa Park, Texas.
She passed away on November 12, 2020 in Nassau Bay, Texas. She married Joe Lee Humphrey in 1947 and they were married for 56 years.
Jonnie was a devoted wife, Mother, and MawMaw. She loved to laugh and she cherished her large family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Joseph and Lula Mae Auwen; her husband Joe Humphrey; her sisters Juanita DeFord, and Faye Dean Miller; son-in-law Jimmy Shimek; and grandson Bennie Richardson IV.
She is survived by her four daughters; Linda Shimek of Bay City, TX, Sue & Bennie Richardson III of Pasadena, TX, Connie & Ray Skaines of League City, TX, and Kay & Lynn Stroud of Elkhart, TX.
She also leaves her 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A private family Memorial will be held for her on Saturday, Nov. 21.
