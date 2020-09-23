GALVESTON—
Francisco “Frank” Arnulfo Arespe, age 69, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his residence, with his family at his side.
A memorial service will be held at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, with Pastors Manuel and Shirlyn Thomas officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 1:00 P.M.
For the full obituary, please go to www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
