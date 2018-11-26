Donley
Funeral services for Mary Donley will be held at 10 a.m. at First AME Church, 1522 14th Ave., Seattle.
Baehr
Visitation services for Carol Baehr will be held from 5-7 p.m. at James Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Sutton
Celebration of life services for Linda Sutton will be held at 12:30 p.m. at West Angeles COGIC in Los Angeles, CA under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Webber
A Mass of the Resurrection for Charlotte Webber will be held at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 10114 Hwy 6 in Hitchcock under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
