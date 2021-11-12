SANTA FE — Mrs. Faye (Pourchot) Riggs passed from this life Wednesday morning, November 10, 2021, in League City.
Born March 10, 1956 in Texas City, Mrs. Riggs had been a lifelong resident of Santa Fe. She had been a secretary for Santa Fe I.S.D. for 10 years, an accounting secretary for Hospice Care Team and attended First Baptist Church of Alta Loma. Faye enjoyed cooking and watching cooking programs, hummingbirds and redbirds and driving down the Texas City Dyke but nothing gave her more joy than spending time with her grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edison Cole and Dorothy Lee Pourchot, Sr.; husband, Tim Riggs, Sr.; son, Kendall Cole Riggs.
Survivors include her son, Tim Riggs, Jr. and wife, Sylvia of Santa Fe; brothers, Eddie C. Pourchot, Jr. and wife, Ann of Santa Fe, Ronnie D. Pourchot and wife, Vicki of La Marque; sister, Carol Stow and husband, Phillip, Sr. of Grapeland; grandson, Casey Lee Creel; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 15, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Mr. Richard Pourchot officiating.
Pallbearers will be Timmy Riggs, Jr., Chad Pourchot, Daniel Perez, Edward McKinny, D. D. Tilitzki, Jerry Miller, Phil Tilitzki and Eric Tilitzki. Honorary bearers will be Casey Creel, JoJo Noel and Hunter Noel.
Visitation with the family will be from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
