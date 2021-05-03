LA MARQUE — Mr. Darrin Donald Nelson passed from this life Saturday morning, April 24, 2021, in Galveston.
Darrin was born on June 28, 1965 in Houston. As an avid outdoorsman, Darrin had a passion for fishing, especially saltwater. He was a member of TCAC for over 20 years where he won many contests — most recently catching the biggest red fish. He also liked hunting dove and ducks. He had a welcoming personality which made him many good friends throughout life. He loved vacationing in Mexico and in 2008 it was the destination for his marriage to the love of his life, Stephanie. Together they shared a beautiful family. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, son and brother who would not have traded his role for all the fish in the sea. Any time with Darrin was a good time and those good times will live on with us forever.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald John Nelson; brother, Douglas Nelson.
Survivors include his loving wife of 13 years, Stephanie Nelson; mother, Dolores Nelson; mother-in-law, Lahonda Roberts; brother, Dean Nelson and wife, Annette; sisters, Denise Gates and husband, Harold, Deanna Johnson and husband, Doug; stepchildren; Colton Morgan, Tyler Morgan, and Erica Morgan; sisters-in-law, Cathy Winters and husband, Ken, DeNnis Tiner; nephews, Austin Nelson, Sean Nelson, Jonathan Gates, Nathan Gates, Newt Tiner; nieces, Danna Johnson, Drew Johnson, Britini Johnson, Crystal Gates, Ashley Valdez, Kristin Cottrill and husband, Jay, Leah Tiner; step-grandchildren, Dylan Malm, Hayden Malm, Caleb Malm, Brandon Malm, Jr.; furbabies, Mickey, Georgia, Stella and Findley.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
A celebration of Darrin’s life will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm, at Louis Bar and Grill, 3510 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX 77563.
