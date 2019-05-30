Kylie Renee Lindley "Sugar"

Sunrise December 4, 2018 ~ Sunset May 23, 2019
Born to Patrick Lindley and LaTara Hensley.
Survived by parents; 4 brothers, Joshua, Jordan, Patrick, Jr., & Peyton; twin big sister, Kaylee; grandparents, David & LaKay Poydras, & Brenda Rogers; uncles; aunts; cousins; family & friends.
Preceded in death by uncle, Randy Walker.
You will forever be in our hearts. We love you, forever our Sugar.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City TX 77591.
