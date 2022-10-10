Pending services for Tuesday, October 11, 2022 Oct 10, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SANTA FE, TX — Julie Marie Unger, age 50, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home. 409-925-3501 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesSante Fe woman stole from the aged and the dead, police allege70 year old dies in custody of the Galveston County Sheriff's OfficeTwo charged with prostitution after Texas City massage parlor raidGalveston County deputy severely beaten by inmate, sheriff saysDeveloper files $25 million lawsuit against League City, policePolice raid downtown island store, seize $88,591 in suspect merchandiseStealing checks from U.S. Mail a $1 million enterprise in Galveston aloneBody found confirmed to be that of missing boaterCenterPoint to move isle center to Santa Fe; Texas City movie theater promises big actionTexas City Police seek identity of burglar caught on video CollectionsHarvest Moon Regatta sets sailCrustacean celebration takes over downtown GalvestonLeague City goes green at Eco Fest and Arbor Day CelebrationMemorial paddle-out honors teen killed in Sept. 2 crashPaddle-out ceremony honors Ball High School student killed in crashPuppy lounge popular at travel summitLeague City firefighters remember 9/11 victims CommentedGuest commentary: Future of abortion rights and others is in our own hands (134) Galveston County's efforts along the border worth it, officials say (129) Global energy cuts might force vegans to eat meat (77) Trump and his GOP supporters threaten the nation (64) 'Fascism' column was right for all the wrong reasons (56) Busing immigrants reveals an ugly, distorted soul (55) Guest commentary: My opponent is clueless, especially about who I am (51) Yes, vote wisely, which would be against Trump (48) As far as spin-control goes, admission of lying is novel (44) Guest commentary: Defeating MAGA fascism requires more than electing Democrats (42)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.