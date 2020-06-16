Robert "Bobby" Matejka, age 79 of Santa Fe, Texas passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at HCA Mainland Center Hospital in Texas City, Texas. Bobby was born October 25, 1940 in Bryan, Texas and was a life long resident of Santa Fe. He graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1959 and served his country in the United States Air Force from 1961 to 1965. Bobby worked as an Electrician for Union Carbide for 32 years and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Evie Matejka; son, Michael Matejka; brothers, Raymond Matejka and Eugene Matejka; grandson, Benjamin Matejka.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Virgie Matejka; sons, Roger Matejka and wife Sandra, Carl Matejka and wife Ginny; brother, Charles Matejka; sisters, Dorothy Mittlested and Linda Cuneo; grandchildren, Jade Matejka, Grey Matejka and Timothy Matejka; great grandchild, Greycie Matejka.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, June 19, 2020 at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy. 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000. www.scottfuneralhome.net
