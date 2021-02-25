TEXAS CITY — Humberto M. Olivares, 91, of Texas City, passed away Monday, February 23, 2021 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will be at La Marque Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00 — 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Mr. Olivares was born March 2, 1929 in Texas City, TX. He retired from the City of Texas City Water Department. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of L.U.L.A.C.
He is preceded in death by three children, Allen “Bubba” Olivares, Beverly Jean Martinez and Peggy Sue Smith.
Survivors include his wife, Violet Olivares; son James Olivares; brother Edward Olivares; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
