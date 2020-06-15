Elsa May Warren, 98, of La Marque, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Texas City. Elsa was born January 24, 1922, in Galveston, Texas, to John and Mary Lindroos.
Elsa worked for Base Commander at the Army Missile Base in Florida, was License Chief Clerk at American National Insurance, Secretary in the National Hotel System Office at the Galvez Hotel and worked from 1958 to 1987 for La Marque ISD. Elsa married Earl at Grace Episcopal Church, Galveston on June 26, 1942. She graduated from Ursaline Academy in Galveston. She was a parish member at St Michael’s Episcopal Church in La Marque, since the 1950’s. She had been the president of the Women’s Episcopal Group at the church, a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and the Retired Teachers of Texas. She was the Salmon colored Princess for the Galveston Oleander Festival and Parade. She missed having afternoon coffee and cookies with her friend and neighbor, Thelma Fowles. She was very sad when her BFF Jean Brown moved to Florida and she could not see her every day. She loved going fishing and crabbing and taking care of her fur babies Ursula and Ramsey. Elsa was active with children’s and grandchildren’s activities.
She was proceeded in death by the love of her life, Earl M. Warren, Jr.; son, Earl John Warren; her parents, Capt. John and Mary Lindroos (Father was from Helsinki, Finland and mother from England.) Elsa is survived by a daughter: Diane M. Cammer and husband John D. Cammer; two grandsons: Dr. John Earl Slaughter and wife Lori and Dr. Mikale L Slaughter and wife Melody; three granddaughters: Angela Bouse and husband Dean, Tava Salinas and husband Nick, Tressa Warren and fiancé David Clark; Sister-in-law: Earline Warren and sons Thad and Dennis Warren; Seven great grandchildren: Jude A Slaughter, Savanah Slaughter, Lane Walker, Ty Rambin, Cody Jack Rambin, Chloe Salinas, Caden Salinas, John Wright, Aleah Sipley and five great-great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00am Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, Hitchcock, with Father Bob Moore, St Michael’s Episcopal Church in La Marque. Interment will follow.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in La Marque or Galveston Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.