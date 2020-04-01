Nancy Lee Walker, 83, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 31, 2020. Her dearest friends will be holding private services.
Miss Walker is preceded in death by her parents, Lee Harvey Walker and Ruby Ellen Moore Walker of Galveston. She is survived by her beloved cat Dixie and many, many friends. She was born in Galveston on August 17, 1936, and was a 1954 graduate of Ball High School. She received her BA (1958) and MA (1971) degrees in English and Education, with additional credits in vocal music from Baylor University in Waco.
Miss Walker began her 41-year English teaching career in 1958 at Blocker Junior High School and continued at Texas City High School until her retirement in 1999. She was appointed English department chairman at both schools, due mainly to her establishment of grade level teaching guides and other teaching aids. She led in writing and coordinating grade level teaching guides for grades 9 – 12 and developing teaching aids in creative writing and research papers. She presented area workshops in the use of the fundamental principles of the arts in understanding literature, in which she displayed her students’ work in classroom publications such as “Writers Express”, “Our Favorite things”, and “Sonnets from the Stingarees”. During spring semesters some of her senior classes often collaborated with the Fine Arts Department at College of the Mainland in presenting and critiquing local artists’ lectures/performances, the aim of which was to refine students’ appreciation and writing skills and to encourage them to develop their own talents. She served on the District Curriculum Overseeing Committee in 1980 and was named High School Teacher of the Year in 1999.
Miss Walker actively participated in the educational organizations TSTA, CTA, and Delta Kappa Gamma Women Teachers Society International. She was named in Who’s Who in American Education in 1989. Upon her retirement in 1999, the TCHS English Department endowed the Nancy Walker scholarship for graduating seniors in her honor. During summer vacations, Miss Walker enjoyed traveling throughout the United Stated, Canada, and Europe.
After retiring from teaching, she joined the office staff at First Baptist Church, Texas City, as music secretary for eight years, after which she established the church’s music library, with the help of other staff and choir members. She was a devoted lifelong Baptist and very active in her church’s office, Sunday school class and choir. Miss Walker was also an animal rescue donor and cat adopter.
