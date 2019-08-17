Hector Gomez
HOUSTON—Hector Gomez, age 60, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Rosemarie C. Urbani
Rosemarie C. Urbani, 90, of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Gulf Health Care Center in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Mary Ella Duron
Mary Ella Duron beloved wife of Alex, passed away August 16, 2019, at her residence in Clear Lake, Texas. Arrangements pending at Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, Texas.
Antonio “Tony” Garcia
GALVESTON—Antonio “Tony” Garcia age 79 of Galveston passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Andrew Edison Leslie
GALVESTON—Andrew Edison Leslie age 74 of Galveston passed away Saturday August 17, 2019 at Heartis Clear Lake. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
