Eugene John Gene Jones, Jr.

WILLIS — Eugene (Gene, Dad, Paw Paw, Pops, Bubba) John Jones, Jr., 81, passed away at home in Willis, Texas on Saturday, January 23, 2021.
Gene is survived by sons, Ronald Jones and wife, Charlotte of Dickinson, TX; Dean Jones and wife, Dawn of Taylor, TX; Matt Jones and wife, Brandy of Santa Fe, TX; daughter, Kara Gonthier and husband, Daniel of Willis, TX; grandchildren, Megan Jones, Zach Jones and partner Megan Crosser, and Bryce Jones; great-grandsons, Brayden Salathiel and James Crosser; sister, Mary Risinger of Texas City, TX; brother, David Jones and wife, Debbie of Santa Fe, TX; sister, Pamela Johnson of Camp Wood, TX; and numerous nephews, great nephews, nieces, great nieces and cousins.
He is preceded in death by parents, Eugene and Pauline Jones, and life partner, Judy Orr.
Gene was born on January 12, 1940 in Channelview, TX to Eugene and Pauline Jones. He graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1959. After spending 30+ years in Automotive Dealership Parts and Service Management, Gene retired in the late 1990s.
Gene married Joyce Bastian in 1962 and over the next 30 years they built a family and raised three loving sons together. After 1991, Gene reunited with his next life partner Judy Orr and her daughter Kara Gonthier. Gene was an avid Outdoorsman, Tradesman and Tinkerer where he enjoyed his passions of hunting, fishing, carpentry, and tinkering with projects around the house.
Most everyone remembers Gene as a kind/witty/patient/ generous/giving person who was always willing to help others. He was a faithful servant of the Lord throughout his life and took great solitude and peace in knowing his faith in the Lord would lead him to a beautiful, eternal afterlife in Heaven where he would be reunited with his family and friends that preceded him in death.
The family will greet visitors for a Visitation from 2-3:00 pm with 3:00 pm Memorial Services to follow on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please pay it forward and help someone in need or to donate to your church or favorite charity.
Please visit www.carnesfuneralhome.com to read full obituary, post tributes or light a candle in Gene's honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.