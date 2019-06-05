GALVESTON—Danny Lee James, age 62, of Jamaica Beach passed away Saturday May 25, 2019 at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Webster.
Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. Friday June 7, 2019 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, Reverend John Turner officiating. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Danny was born August 22, 1956 in Michigan to Leroy and Caranome Cody James. He was a successful Drywall Contractor in Galveston following his move from Alabama post Hurricane Alicia. He loved to fish and was a master at Gardening. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Galveston. He loved his cats Jeremiah and Ellie Mae.
Danny was preceded in death by his father, Leroy James; and a brother, Ricky James.
Survivors include his mother, Caranome James; closest friend of 30 years, Darlene Hutson and her children, Jarod Hutson and wife Monica and grandson, Cash Hutson, Shana Hiller and fiancé, Billy Machacek, Rick Hiller and wife, Jasmin; his daughter, Nicole Robinson; brother, Roy James; sisters, Mandy James and Dian Fossit; nephew, Teddy Fossit, niece, Jamie Fossit; dearest friends, Tommy Harrison, Patrick Quigley, Danny Quigley, Jay Sanchez (Susan Burke), Bob Migliore, John Eanes, Tommy Kobeska, George Garrison and Anne Hatcher, John Barksdale, Debbie Green, Mr. and Mrs. Grant Johnson, Brian Holloway and Dustin Hutson.
Pallbearers are Billy Machacek, Jay Sanchez, Brian Holloway, Jarod Hutson, Rick Hiller and Dustin Hutson.
A special thank you to Shana and Billy who cooked and delivered meals to Danny’s home while he was ill and also assisting Darlene in taking him to treatments when needed.
