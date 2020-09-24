Diane graced the world with her presence on May 15th, 1955 and peacefully entered eternal rest on September 23rd, 2020 surrounded by her only child, Monica, and her husband, Andrew. Born in Galveston, Texas to her loving parents Ossie Merida and Mary Long. Diane accepted Christ at a tender age under the officiate of D.N. Benford at Rising Star Baptist Church. She later rededicated her life at Hunters Chapel CME Church until her health crisis.
Diane was educated in the La Marque Independent School District. Upon completing school, Diane met, fell in love and married her husband of 48 years, Andrew Callis, Jr. To this union, they were blessed with a beautiful daughter and together they raised and nurtured Monica.
Diane was a loyal employee at Mainland Center Hospital from which she retired from after over 20 years of remarkable service to her colleagues as well as the community. Diane adored and relished spending countless hours with her family and most importantly remained a devoted mother and Granny to her daughter and grandchildren. Diane enjoyed playing bingo and slots and had a passion for interior decorating, and shopping.
Diane fought a long, tenacious and brave battle. Diane is preceded in death by her mother, Mary F. Long, and her favorite sister in law, Alberta Callis.
Diane leaves to cherish her love and memories: husband Andrew (Junior) Callis, their only daughter, Monica Callis (Jesse), grand-children Arriel Yarbrough and Calvin Denefield Jr., her father Ossie Merida, brother Kevin Butler, sisters, Ameashia and Loneashia Merida, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family of Diane Callis would like to give a very heartfelt thanks and love to Carman Encina, Annetria Holmes, Donai Jones, Angela McGaskey, and Kendra Sowell.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10am with a chapel service to begin at 12pm. Services will be held at Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing Hwy 3) Texas City, Texas 77591. 409-933-4300
