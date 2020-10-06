Antonia Ortiz Roque Copado 99 of Galveston, Texas was called home by our Lord on October 2, 2020 surrounded by her family. Funeral Mass is 12:noon Thursday October 8, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Wednesday at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home where a rosary will be recited at 6:30pm.
Born on September 24, 1921, in Pachuca Hidalgo, Mexico. Antonia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt as well as a devout and active member of Holy Family Parish church. She was a member of the Hennessy, Genesis, Damas and Guadalupanos and loved participating in various prayer groups, bible study groups, church bingos and bazaar’s.
Our family was so blessed to have our mother for 99 years. She had such a genuine, loving heart and made everyone she met feel welcomed and like family with her warm smile that would light up the room. Mom’s best messages were, “if it’s God will and if there’s a will there is a way”.
Antonia is preceded in death by her parents Jose and Andrea Gallardo Ortiz and by her late husband Faustino Copado. She is survived by her brothers Jessie Ortiz of San Diego, California and Jose Ortiz of Galveston, Texas. Children Johnny Roque, Connie Roque-Byer and William(Bubba),Gilbert Roque, Robert Roque and Yolanda, Rosemary Patlan and Michael, Larry Copado, Rachel Copado and Latafath Hussain and Zabie whom she considered a son. She also leaves behind countless grandchildren, great-grandchild and great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Robert Roque, Gilbert Roque, Sang Roque, Larry Copado, Latafath Hussain and Ruben Rodriguez.
Family would like to give a special thank you to Vickie Garcia, Mary Ramirez, Jolyn (Jo) Soske, Diamantina Nana Huerta, Criselda Trevino and countless church friends who have been a great support to our family in this time of need. Granddaughters Malinda Bocarando, Angela Zapata and Crystal Marie for round the clock nursing care. Raquel and Juan Montejano for making mom’s birthday so special and for all of their thoughtfulness. Also a special thank you to Rachel Copado for the care she gave our mother in her final days.
