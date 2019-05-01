Our beautiful mother Bernice Marie Taylor Phillips was called home by her Lord and Savior on April 30, 2019. God granted her wish to pass away peacefully in her sleep. Bernice was born in Baytown, Texas on January 19, 1931 to Award Oscar Taylor and Winnie Marie Stutts Taylor.
At the age of 15 Bernice moved to Galveston with her mother and then raised her own family in Galveston, until relocating to League City in 2000.
Mom was preceded in death by her loving husband of 25 years Elmer “Sonny” Phillips as well as her beloved brother Maurice Edward Taylor.
Mom leaves 7 children: Cheryl Blackwell (Donnie), William “Billy” Dowdy (Cindy), Diane Filidei (Robert), Anthony Dowdy (Beatrice), Terri Milligan, Faith Garate (Gene) and Jacquelyn Banuelos. Mom was blessed with 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Mom focused her life on her children and her home. She was proud of her home, which was always immaculate. She prepared large suppers every night and friends were always welcome. Her family looked forward to her hosting grand holiday meals with her homemade pies. Mom cherished her childhood memories of summers with her brother and cousins at their grandparents’ homes in Livingston. Mom had a relationship with Jesus and her happiest time of life was when she and Sonny were living their faith through Church of the Living God in Galveston.
Services will be held at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., followed by burial at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock. The service will be officiated by Pastor Robert Dowdy with a eulogy by her grandson Colonel John Blackwell. Pallbearers are grandsons Herbert Banuelos, Sonny Banuelos, Matthew Valdez, Philip Milligan, Marc Filidei and Michael Filidei.
