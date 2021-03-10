Peggy Ann Qualls

TEXAS CITY, TX — Born December 15, 1946 in Sand Ridge, Illinois to Adam and Elizabeth Ellis. Deceased February 23, 2021 in Texas City, Texas.
Peggy is sadly missed and survived by her husband of 54 years, Bert E. Qualls, Sister Minnie May, Sons Bert E. Qualls II (Melanie) and Steven, Grandson David (Gabrielle), Great Grandson Levi, Great Granddaughter and apple of her eye Raina, & Fur babies, Specks, Tink & Boo.
