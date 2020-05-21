Casey N. Garza, Jr., 29, passed suddenly from this life on May 9, 2020 in Texas City.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 5:00 PM today, May 22, 2020 at Fields Johnson Family Mortuary in Galveston. Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery with social distancing guidelines being observed.
Casey is survived by his father, Casey N. Garza, Sr.; his mother, Grillena Ballard (Booker T.) his grandparents; siblings, godfather, girlfriend, devoted aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Please read full obituary @ www.fieldsjohnson.com and sign the online guestbook.
