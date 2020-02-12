Peggy Sue Smith, 66, of Houston, Texas, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at Harbor Hospice.
Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at La Marque cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas.
Peggy Sue Smith was born December 13, 1953 in Texas City, Texas. She is preceded in death by her father, Humberto Olivares and brother, James Olivares, numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
