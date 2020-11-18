Esther Randle Navy

TEXAS CITY, TEXAS — Esther Marie Randle Navy of Texas City, TX, entered her eternal rest on Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Texas City. Mrs. Navy was born January 8, 1935, in Beaumont, TX, where she attended Blessed Sacrament Catholic School and was a very proud graduate of Xavier University in New Orleans, LA, where she majored in Education. Mrs. Navy was a retired Educator of Hitchcock ISD and a devoted member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque. Visitation will be on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 5 pm to 7 pm, followed by a Vigil and Rosary at 7 pm. The Funeral Mass will be Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 10 am, with a viewing beginning at 9 am. Both services will be held at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City, with burial at Live Oak Memorial Park located at 12563 W Port Arthur Road in Beaumont, Texas at 1:30 pm. She is survived by her sons, Raymond Anthony Merrick, Gary Vincent Navy (Monica), Ernest Jude Navy and Kary Michael Navy; eleven grandchildren; one great-grandson; niece Phyllis Lawson; nephew Bill Jefferson, Jr.; and a host of other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ARC of the Gulf Coast or the Alzheimer's Association in her name. Services entrusted to Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel, 624 Irma St., Beaumont, TX 77701.

