GALVESTON, TEXAS — Our Angel Timniesha Lata Austin went home to be with the lord at the age of 34 on May 14, 2022, at her residence. Timniesha was born September 12, 1987, to Margaret Champion and Timothy Austin In Galveston Tx. She accepted Christ at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church under (deceased) Rev J.P. Willis at an early age and went back to rejoin under Pastor Lorenzo Williams Sr. Niesha was a 2006 Ball High School graduate. She went on to become a Certified Nurse's Assistant and Certified Restorative Aide. Timniesha is proceeded in death by her father Timothy C. Austin, Grandmother Maggie Mays and deceased Holmes Family, Granny and PawPaw Mr. and Mrs. John Crooks, Aunts-Sherri, Joyce and Dena Champion, Uncle -Stanley Champion, Cousins-Cedric Champion and Vinshay Lewis. She leaves to cherish her devoted memories with her son Jamal Jefferson Jr., daughter Kadence Rogers and step daughter Jamaya Jefferson, God daughter Amiri Jones, Mother and Father Margaret and Ronnie Rittenhouse, Sister Sharonda (Andre') Leigh, Brothers Larry Champion, Kasi Austin (Elahna)and Tyrone Pines, Step Sisters Ronnae(Andre) and Shantae Horn, cousins raised as sisters Juante"TaTa" Brown ,Edricka "ReRe" Champion and Tara "TJ" Champion, her best friend she called brother Donald Jones. Her favorite Nephews Sherman Jr, Larry Jr, Andre' Jr, Ty and Cam'reion, Favorite Nieces Larrycia, Lyrik, Zouri, A'Lani , Cali, Kam'rynn, Jaida, Amira and Auriyah . Aunts Doris (Michael) Boxely, Tressa(Edward) Brown, Rhonda(Favorite Uncle Samuel)Fobbs,Cynthia "Chicken"Thomas, Dizra "Deka"Lartigue , Beverly Holmes, Alma Mitchell(great aunt), Larry Champion (great uncle) Uncles-Douglas Lewis, Larry Champion and Daryl Crooks, Daniel Cola; God parents Mr. and Mrs Veronica Lawrence, Adrienne and Brandon Brown, Yolanda Allen and Merian and Kenneth Crookshank. God Sister Montray Burnett, Devoted cousins Regina and Charles Robinson, Wayneisha "NeNe" Turner , Jermaine Turner, and Michael Champion. Devoted friends Jazzlyn McMurrin, Cynthia Spurlock Orise, Lisa Pickney , Cvette Price , Kathy Cachere, and Tonya Turner, Devoted class of 2006 best friends Phylicia French , Joleesa Waters , Rayneshia James, Cesalie Caldwell, and Starkisha . An Enormously extended family, The Champions, Victorias, Brooks, Mullins, Holmes, and Pleasants. A special Thank you to Vanessa Jefferson , Linda Guidry, Georgette Davis, and Vanessa Robles. Our Angel wishes was to have a service then be cremated. Some of her ashes will remain with family and be buried alongside her father, aunt, and cousin. Please remember our family in prayer and thank you all for the continued love and support. Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon to 1:00p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 followed by Funeral service at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, Galveston, Texas.
