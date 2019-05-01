Maria (Mary) Lopez Olvera, 68, was born on January 17, 1951 and passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019.
We would like to invite anyone who Mary’s heart has touched to Malloy Funerals & Cremations; 3028 Broadway, Galveston, TX 77550 on Friday, May 3, beginning at 5:00 p.m. A service celebrating Mary’s life will begin at 7:00 p.m.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Mary’s page at: www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
