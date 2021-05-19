Robbie Jean Haddock Yancy

Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.