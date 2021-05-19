LA MARQUE– Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Robbie Jean Haddock Yancy, widow of the late Dr. W. C. Yancy, will be Friday, May 21, 2021 at New Hope Bible Church, 3801 McKinney Ext. in La Marque. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM followed by services at 12:00 PM. Pastor Rathel Goodman, officiant and Pastor Clinton L. Yancy, Sr., eulogist. She will be laid to rest in Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Mrs. Yancy was born in Alexandria, Louisiana on June 17, 1942 and ended her earthly labors and received her heavenly reward on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She will be endlessly loved and treasured by her sons, James (Jessica) and Pastor Clinton (Kimberley), brothers, Hamilton (Ruth), Levi, Jr. (Hazel), Duane, Ronald and Adrian Mack-Haddock; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren, special friends, her New Hope Church Family; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Please sign the online guestbook @ www.fieldsjohnson.com
