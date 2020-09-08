Mary Ann Hawkins, 87, of Dickinson, Texas passed away on September 3, 2020 in League City, Texas. She was born on January 4, 1933 to loving parents Mary Elizabeth and Raymond Lynn Allen. She spent her childhood growing up on a flower farm that traversed the banks of Dickinson Bayou. As a life-long Methodist, she attended Southern Methodist University where she met her husband, Charles Freeman Hawkins. Together they raised a daughter and two sons.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband Charles, her brother Raymond Allen, and her son Raymond Allen Hawkins. She is survived by her son Charles Freeman Hawkins Jr. and wife Judy, daughter Mary Ann Rogers and husband Jim, and daughter-in-law Ruth Hawkins. Also saddened by her passing are her grand-children Ben Hawkins, Ray Hawkins, Jennifer Rogers, Heather Sanatellan, Kaysie Stratton, Diana Bundi, and James Rogers Jr.; 7 great grand-children and many friends.
A memorial service for Mary Ann will be held on September 12, 2020 at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, 851 FM Road West, Dickinson, Texas 77539.
