John Curtis Tarver

On Friday, July 19th, John Curtis (Jay) Tarver passed away at the age of 60. Jay was born on September 30, 1958 in Baytown, Texas to Curtis and Bonnie Tarver.
He called Austin, TX his home and made a life for his family there. The majority of his adult life was spent working for Advanced Micro Device as a designer/engineer in the FAB until his health no longer permitted him to work. He loved to play the guitar and listen to his all-time favorite musician – John Denver. He also loved to fish, although didn’t get to enjoy it as often as he would have liked.
Jay loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and served a High Priest in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He endured to the end and never forgot our Heavenly Father or Jesus Christ, our Savior.
Many would describe him as a man of few words – even somber. However, he was very close to his mother and would talk to her every Sunday for hours. And while most could get a faint smile out of him, his family could always get him laughing out loud. He was very tender-hearted and would come to tears when speaking of things that were important to him. Jay also found great joy in his grandchildren: Cherodin, Logan, Liam and Declan.
He struggled with his health for many years, and eventually had to be on dialysis. His failing kidneys eventually caused his heart and body to wear down. In his final days he was put on Hospice and was able to pass peacefully in his home surrounded by family.
Jay was preceded in death by his father, Curtis and his son, Jacey. He is survived by his mother, Bonnie Tarver Benitez (Jessie) residents of Galveston; his wife, Paula; his children, Darci, Ila, Andrew. He is also survived by his siblings, Gail, Ray, Kay & James and Marty & Beth, as well as nieces and nephews and grandchildren.
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10th at 1:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Parker Lane in Austin, TX.
