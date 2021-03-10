Marie Suzanne Reed

GALVESTON — Marie Suzanne (Cullen) Reed, 97, passed away March 8 at Concord Assisted Living in Galveston. Marie was born in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, England on September 13, 1923. Her family emigrated to Queensland, Australia in 1927. When she was young, Marie attended school over a shortwave radio. She was trained and worked as a bookkeeper in Cairns. Marie served in World War II as a cryptographer with the Royal Australian Air Force in 1944.
Towards the end of the war, she married Edgar Reed, Jr., who was serving in Australia with the U.S. Army Air Force. As a career Air Force family, they moved to San Raphael, CA, San Antonio, TX, Tampa, FL, Denver, CO, Freckenham, England, Bangor, ME, Oklahoma City, OK, and Shreveport, LA. Marie became a U.S. citizen in 1951. After Edgar’s retirement in 1962, they lived in Salix, PA. In 1997, the couple moved to Galveston and were devoted members of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church (now Holy Family Parish). Marie often cooked for gatherings at the church’s Sand Dollars group. She loved to cook and made exceptional pies, and also enjoyed reading, especially mysteries, sewing, and spending time with family and dogs.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, William and Annie Cullen, sister Jose Chappell, brother Christopher Cullen, and her husband Edgar. She is survived by three daughters, Suzanne Long (David) of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Barbara Arévalo (Alfredo) of San Salvador, El Salvador, and Elizabeth Turner (Jim) of Galveston, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. No services are planned at this time.
Marie’s family wishes to thank Judy Johnson and the staff of Concord Assisted Living.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Galveston Island Meals on Wheels at http://gimow.org/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.