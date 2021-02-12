Mary Wollard Pregler

GALVESTON — After a long heroic fight with ovarian cancer, Mary went home to see our Lord on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, surrounded by her husband and children. Mary was born in Galveston, Texas on May 30, 1954 to Veronica Charmaine Donnel and Douglas Rankin Wollard. She attended Galveston Catholic School and was a proud graduate of Ball High School, Class of 1973. She later attained her cosmetology license and taught at Capri Cosmetology College located in Dubuque, Iowa.
Mary was a true BOI in every sense, and was well known amongst Islanders. Along with her husband, Jim (Bucky) Pregler, they owned and operated several establishments within the island bar and music scene. As a live music aficionado, Mary loved to host and entertain with local and national artists alike. She would never allow a dance floor to go empty, first one on and last one off. Mary had an enormous heart and was always first to volunteer services or venues for any fundraiser or benefit. Charities near and dear to her heart were anything that involved animals and/or children. Mary hosted several cook-offs every year that benefited Habitat for Horses, Galveston Humane Society, Ronald McDonald House and Special Olympics, most notably the annual Bunny Roast that happened every Easter weekend. This event included a weekend of music, food, dancing, and what mattered most to Mary, family and friends. Her favorite season was Mardi Gras, where you could find her riding in her decorated golf cart taking in all the festivities, her favorite being the umbrella parade.
Mary was most proud of her role as a mother and grandmother. Whether it be 100-degree cheer practices, mosquito-infested soccer games or an endless amount of surf camps, there was no school play, Lessons and Carols, Muffins with Moms, Pastries with Padres or Grandparents Day she would have missed. Mary was also a fierce friend to many. She had a habit of “adopting” many of her patrons making sure everyone had somewhere to go each holiday, earning her the nickname “Mother Mary.”
Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Charmaine Nemarich; father, Douglas Wollard; grandmother, Veronica Walker; and loving in-laws, Dan and Mil Boge.
She is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 35 years, Jim (Bucky) Pregler; adoring son, Tony Andrisek; loving daughter, Amy O’Connor and son-in-law, Johnny O’Connor. She is also survived by grandchildren that meant the world to her: Ty O’Connor, Cole O’Connor and Braelynn Andrisek; best friend, Janice Doherty; mentor and special loving friend, Betty Everts; siblings: Marcia (Nemarich) Hyatt, Monica (Nemarich) Harris, Kim Wollard Dougan, and Buddy Wollard; and numerous nieces and nephews; in-laws, Johnny and Linda O’Connor, Deb Kreiss, Jodie Darrow, Tom Pregler, Judy Andresen, Lynn Bullard, and the Andrisek family; and faithful four-legged companions who were by her side through it all, Buddy, Zoey and Olivia.
Mary’s family will receive visitors from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
A very heartfelt special thanks to Gywn Richardson, M.D., Aakash Gajjar, M.D., the staff of Jennie Sealy 9D, Stevie Swanson, RN, and Texas Home Health Hospice Care.
Honorary pallbearers who all shared a piece of her heart will be Floyd Simmons, Mark Kingsley, Seth Walker, Richie Swindale, Jim ‘Sprocket’ Lang, Bert Wills, David Andrisek, Robert Rickett, Rob Daily, Jimbo Carr, John Lammons. and Al Harris.
Donations may be made in Mary’s name to www.OVARCOME.org, to aid in research to help others fight ovarian cancer or Bay Area Pet Adoptions at www.bayareapetadoptions.org; 3000 Ave R San Leon, TX 77539.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Mary’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
