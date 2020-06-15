Betty Joyce Finger passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020. Born November 23, 1933, she began life in Hitchcock, Texas, before moving with her family to Galveston. Later, she settled in La Marque to raise her family and became a long-time resident.
Betty was a devoted daughter to Alexander and Nora Mosso, who preceded her in death. She also follows her daughter, Judy Hernandez, her grandsons, Michael Finger and Fabian Hernandez, and three of her sisters in death.
She is survived by her son, Perry Finger, daughter, Janice Spiers, and Janice’s husband, Tim, as well as many beloved grand and great-grandchildren.
Often described as beautiful in appearance, Betty was also beautiful in heart. She was extremely generous, never hesitating to give up her own possessions for a loved one. She believed in offering second chances and rooting for the underdog. Close friends and family were treated to her quick wit and clever conversation. Nothing made her more content than being surrounded by her family- and feeding them thoroughly. Betty had a natural, God-given talent for playing the piano and performed in numerous recitals and venues, including the Galveston City Auditorium.
As an adult, Betty worked as an office administrator for State Farm Insurance agencies across Galveston County, although she could have easily made a career being an Astros fan and a Blue Bell ice cream connoisseur. She was a faithful member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church and continued attending mass for as long as her health allowed.
She lived the last two years as a resident of Elmcroft of the Mainland Assisted Living Community in Texas City. There, she stayed busy by keeping the care attendants on their toes. It was not unusual to see her sharing laughter with ladies she befriended or dancing with the caregivers. Her family will be ever grateful for the loving kindness shown to her by the entire staff.
Betty will be profoundly missed by family, friends, and her loyal four-legged companion, Baxter, with whom she shared an unbreakable bond.
Services for Betty will be held at Dickinson Crowder Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 16 from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M.
The funeral service will be Wednesday, June 17 at 2 P.M. Officiated by Father Chacko Puthumayil.
Internment following at Hayes Grace Memorial Cemetery.
