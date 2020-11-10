DICKINSON — Roy David Turner, born August 2, 1961, passed from this earth to be with his Lord, November 7, 2020. David (Roy) graduated from Dickinson High School in 1979 and went on to Sam Houston State University where he earned a BA in Criminal Justice. He pledged Lambda Chi Alpha and served as an officer until he graduated in 1984. In 1986 he went to work for the parole division of the Texas Criminal Justice system in Harris county, TX where he worked diligently for the next 25 years. He began as a case worker and moved up to a supervisory position where he mentored many rookie officers. He earned an award presented by Governor George W. Bush for a prison program he designed that focused on parolees being successful after release. The program included literacy skills, life skills, and apprenticeship/job training. David loved life and loved to laugh. He was a gifted storyteller and could spin a tale that would mesmerize, scare, or make you laugh until your sides hurt. He read voraciously including classics, but he also loved sci- fi, LitRPG (literary role-playing game), and graphic novels. He was fluent in five languages and enjoyed reading French and German newspapers.
He is preceded in death by his father, Roy Turner; grandparents, Paul and Genevieve Ryon and George and Mattie Turner. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Ellen Carol Turner; his sister, Paula Griffith and brother-in-law, Ronald Griffith; nieces, Alecia Alcocer (Mando) and Andrea Griffith; three great nieces, three great nephews; and his cat, Binky. He also leaves a host of friends and colleagues because David never met a stranger.
In his honor, a funeral service will be held 10:00 am, Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, with visitation beginning at 9:00 am. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
David fought a long, hard battle with diabetes. If you prefer, a donation to the American Diabetes Foundation can be made in lieu of flowers.
"The valor that struggles is better than the weakness that endures."
- Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel
