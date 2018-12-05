Mary Helen Hall (Ms Havenette) passed away on Friday November 30th 2018 in Galveston surrounded by her family. She was born in Anderson TX on May 28th 1929 to Charlotte Knox and Richard W. James.
Mary Helen attended public school in Anderson, TX where she graduated from Alex S. Terrell high School. After graduation she moved to Galveston in 1947 and worked as a sample clerk at S. H. Kress for 7.5 years. She later attended Franklin beauty school and owned Havenette Beauty Salon for 50yrs. She was also the owner of the Change of Pace Club and the original owner of Havenette's Diner. Mary Helen was known as the Hat Lady because she loved selling and fitting the perfect hat for her customers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Lucious McNeil James Sr.; grandsons, Jamal L. Jefferson and Elliott Darnell James. Brothers, Hulen Sr. Robert, Jesse Sr. Roy Sr., Chester (Checkmate), Ralph (meat cutter), James. Sister, Madeline James.
Since 1947 Mary Helen was a member of Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church & she served in many capacities until her health failed. She was a loving, caring aunt, sister, grandmother & friend to all. She never met a stranger and never turned away anyone who needed help no matter the circumstance.
She leaves with cherished memories her loving daughter Vanessa L. Jefferson; granddaughter, Rhonda L. James Warner; grandson, Lucious McNeil James Jr.; brother, Leon C. James; 6 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren, numerous nephews, nieces, cousins & friends.
Visitation will be held from on Friday, December 7th from 5 to 8 p.m. wake service from 6-7 p.m. at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd St. Funeral services will be on Saturday December 8, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 902 28th St., Galveston.
