Jones
Celebration of life services for Joyce Jones will be held today at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2717 A.S. Johnson Blvd. under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. with a service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
Burns
Celebration of life services for Lula Burns will be held today in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Naus
Celebration of life services for James Naus will be held today from 5 to 9 p.m. at Noah's Events Venue in Dickinson.
Sukal
Funeral services for Rev. Henry S. Sukal will be held today at West Bay Assemble of God Church in Dickinson under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque. Visitation will start at 11 a.m. with services to follow at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Bryant
Services for Donald Bryant will be held today at 2 p.m. at West Point Baptist Church, 3003 Avenue M. in Galveston under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Simmons
Services for Josephine Simmons will be held today at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Galveston under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m.
Henry
Services for Fred Henry, Sr. will be held today at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a service at 12 p.m.
Hill
Funeral service for Michael Hill will be held today at 11 a.m. at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1615 Skinner, Freeport under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Burial will follow at Peaceful Rest Cemetery.
Mason
Services for James Mason will be held today at 12 noon at Faith United Methodist Church, 2205 Ave. G. in Dickinson under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Jones
Services for Joseph Jones will be held today at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Highway 6 in Hitchcock under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with services to follow at 1 p.m.
Romero
Funeral services for Anna Salazar-Romero will be held today at 10 a.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
