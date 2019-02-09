May 14, 1930 ~ January 9, 2019
Burnelle L. Schmitz passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 9, 2019. Beloved wife for 40 years to the late Paul Schmitz of Lindsey, TX. Daughter of the late Fred and Thelma Shaw. Loving sister of Virginia Davison, Chris Owens, Jim Shaw, and the late Dorothy Jean Shaw, Fred Moore Shaw Jr., Wanda Sue Ham, and Charles Michael Shaw.
Burnelle is also survived by her special niece and friend, Sherry Dale Costello, numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives, and close friends: Mark Davison, Kitsy Adams, and Sammy Steel.
Burnelle was a lifetime resident of Texas until she moved to New Orleans, LA in 2018. She was quite the entrepreneur owning real estate, a night club called “Lucky Lady” in Houston, TX, and a landscaping business called “Burnelle’s Landscaping” in Galveston, TX.
She also served her community as a councilwoman in Galveston. She was very beautiful, the life of the party, the spice of the Shaw family, and loved by many.
Funeral Services were held at Garden of Memories Funeral Home & Cemetery, 4900 Airline Dr. in Metairie, LA on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 followed by burial in St. John Mausoleum.
