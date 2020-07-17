James Harold Meek, 84, of Santa Fe, passed away July 15, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. James was born March 19, 1936 to Joseph and Willie Lee Meek in Gladewater, Texas. James was his own man, running his own trucking business. He loved to fish, hunt, play poker with his family, and generally just be with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Betty Marie Golden Meek, son James “Bubba” Meek, sisters Dolores Calhoun, Rose Sharron, Dema Meek, Jeannie Dennis, and Dot Calhoun, and brothers J.D. Meek, Kenneth Meek, and Charles Meek.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughters Jamie Patterson and husband Steve, and Shari Quickenden and husband David; son Darren Meek; grandchildren, Amanda (Chris) English, Chelsea (Ryan) Marmont, Brandon (Keryn) Meek, Kristen (Marcus) Discua, David Kukuk, Dylan Burnam, and Monique Di Fiore, great grandchildren Mia, Charlie, Indi, Hayden, Liam, Bailey, Tom, Kaelyn, Rylan, and Alfie, and numerous other family members and friends.
In his honor a celebration of his life will be held 2:00 PM, Monday, July 20, 2020, at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park, Hitchcock, Texas.
Honored to serve as pallbearers Chris English, David Kukuk, Dylan Burnam, Steve Patterson, Mark Roloff, Kevin Palmer. Honorary pallbearers are Rylan Kukuk and Brandon Meek.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice team for their care and compassion.
