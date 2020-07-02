Santos B. Rodriguez went to be with the Lord on June 29, 2020. He joins his mother, Petra B. Rodriguez; his father, Mariano Rodriguez; three brothers, Mariano Rodriguez, Jr., Simon Rodriguez, and Francisco Rodriguez; two sisters, Pauline Davila, and Barbara Rodriguez, and many other loved ones in the heavens.
Santos leaves behind his wife, Lydia Rodriguez; three daughters, Dolia Gonzales (husband Dionisio), Santos Ann Hinojosa (husband Jesus), and Dera Guarino (husband Angelo); one son, Rosendo “Mike” Rodriguez (wife Cherie); 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; three sisters, Eulogia Trevino, Mary Vega, and Sylvia Rodriguez (husband Ezequiel); one brother, Manuel Rodriguez; and many other friends that were considered family.
Santos enjoyed fishing, spending time with family, telling stories of his life, and giving his life testimony. He touched many lives and was a father, grandfather, friend and mentor to those who did not have one. He could make a friend anywhere he went. He will truly be missed by all.
Services will be held at the Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX. Viewing will be Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 6pm-8pm and Funeral will be on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 2pm.
