Eva “Mother” Falcon Guzman, age 89 of Texas City, Texas, passed away in her home October 8, 2020. She was born January 20, 1931 in Arlington, Texas. Eva married Raymond G. Guzman in March of 1947 and together they had twelve children.
Visitation will be held 5:00 - 8:00 pm on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. The funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal in Texas City with Father Tom Ponzini officiating. Burial will immediately follow the funeral at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jerry Rodriguez, Earnesto Reyes Jr., Earnesto Reyes III, Ronnie Cooley, David Cooley, and Kaleb Smith.
She is preceded in her death by husband Raymond G. Guzman; brother Adam Falcon; children Domingo “Mingo” Guzman, Robinson Guzman, San Juan “John” Guzman, Evalina “Pickles” Parson, and Max Guzman.
Special Thanks to Dr. Kushnik, Dr. Tammie Michael and team, and providers Ms. Alesia Hurst and Ms. Luri Ballard.
Eva is survived by children: Benito Guzman; Raymond Guzman Jr; Guadalupe “Lupe” Rodriguez and family; Isabel Martinez; Ruben F. Guzman and daughter Paigelynn Guzman; Carolina Mayeux; Helen Wilson and daughter Tamara Smith (Kaleb). Also surviving Eva are her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Special Thanks to Dr. Kushnik, Dr. Tammie Michael and team, and providers Ms. Alesia Hurst and Ms. Luri Ballard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.