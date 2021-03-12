Perry Franklin Morris, Sr.

SANTA FE — Perry F. Morris Sr., 93 years young, of Santa Fe, Texas was called home by our Lord on March 11, 2021, after being a resident of Santa Fe for over 60 of those years. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Bob Coleman Morris and Sarah Anna Wright Morris, and by his lovely wife Betty Wanda Mckenzie Morris.
Betty and he were able to share 69 wonderful years together before she was called home in 2017. Perry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who greatly enjoyed his family and will be missed by all that had the privilege of knowing him.
Perry spent his youth and formative years on a farm in Cedar Lane, Texas, after which he joined the U. S. Army, and proudly served in various locations including Korea. After a distinguished military career, he returned home and married the lovely Betty to begin his family and career.
This career included his working in many different types of employment, including being a plumber, a deck-hand on an oil rig, and an equipment operator and troubleshooter on various pipeline crews. He worked his way to becoming a master carpenter and home builder and also spent several years employed by Union Carbide Corporation as a carpenter in their maintenance department. During his time at Union Carbide he decided to step out on his own and start his own company. After retiring from Union Carbide he built that company into the very successful Morris and Son Contractor Services Company until he chose to retire again.
After retirement he couldn't stop working, so he started a nursery business as a hobby. He truly loved preparing, planting, nurturing and watching all things grow. He loved raising a garden each year and giving fresh vegetables to friends and neighbors.
His greatest joys in life were fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren to whom he taught his love of planting and fishing and because of his love of fishing he spent many joyful hours on the water in the bays around Galveston and Texas City (and anywhere else fish could be found).
He is survived by his son Perry F. Morris Jr and wife Linda E. Morris, daughters Kathrine Lee Tyler and husband Michael David Tyler Sr, Anna (Ann) Louise Jackson and husband Charles Albert Jackson Sr. Granddaughters Natalie Elaine Gunn and husband Russel Wayne Gunn, Krista Nicole Jackson Lemonds and husband William Sam (Will) Lemonds Jr. Grandsons Alexander Franklin (Alex) Morris and wife Belena Mariene Morris, Charles Albert (Chuck) Jackson Jr and wife Jamie Kristine Jackson, Michael David Tyler Jr. Great grandchildren Mckenzie Elaine Morris, Olivia Elizabeth Gunn, Ambree Elaine Gunn, Caleb Morris, Dillon Morris, Ellie Morris, Kyle Steven Kay, Jayden (JJ) Jackson, Donovan (DJ) Jackson, William (Sonny) Lemonds III.
Service arrangements are entrusted to Scott Funeral Home, 1421 E. Hwy 6 in Alvin Texas.
Viewing 2:00 - 3:00 PM Sunday March 14, 2021
Service start at 3:00 PM.
