Rhea B. Johnson, 93, of Dickinson joined our loving Creator peacefully in her sleep on July 25th, 2020 in her home in Dickinson, Texas. She was born December 17, 1926, in Clinton, Louisiana to Berenice and Emmette W. Beauchamp. She married Frank L. Johnson on November 7, 1947.
She is survived by her three sons, Brett Johnson of Spotsylvania, Virginia, and Keith (Jeanette) Johnson of Moody, Texas; Neil Johnson of Dickinson and a daughter, Ann-Marie (Ross) of Dickinson. 16 Grandchildren: Will Johnson, Brooks-Ann Kavaky, West Johnson, Joshua Johnson, Christina Frost, Robert Johnson, Kelly Wilson, Amy Johnson, Emily Johnson, Jordan Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Emma Johnson, Shelby Ramos, Hayden Gardner, Nick Johnson and Kris Johnson. 10 Great grandchildren: Mariela Johnson, Henry Johnson, Caroline Kavaky, Chloe Kavaky, Chase Deiterman, Gavin Deiterman, Katy Deiterman, Emelia Proctor, Cannon Ramos and Eloise Ramos. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews including Debbie Varner (Chester) of San Antonio who considered Rhea as a 2nd mom.
Preceded in her death by her parents and husband of 65 years, Frank Legearn Johnson and 4 brothers and 2 sisters. She was the youngest and last of her immediate family and the longest lived.
Rhea was a resident of Dickinson, Texas since 1953. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1943.She attended Baton Rouge Business College and worked at several insurance companies in Baton Rouge where she met and married her husband and moved to Texas City, Texas in 1950. She worked at an insurance agency in Texas City, and then the General Adjustment Bureau in Galveston while Frank worked for Union Carbide until his retirement.
When Brett was born Mom began the job that she was best at…being the best mom possible. Her picture is in the dictionary next to “perfect mom” and later on, “perfect Grandma”. She was a superwoman who could do it all and do it well! She did not resume working until her last child was 12 years old and worked in McAdams Jr High School Library in Dickinson, Texas. She and Dad were life long members of Howell Memorial Methodist church and First United Methodist church in Dickinson. She was one of the original members of the 55+ Club which is still active. She also participated in the Women’s group at church and was a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts.
Mom and Dad spent their retirement years traveling in the U.S. and Europe, helping take care of the grandchildren and enjoying family. Two family traditions were started which included “Wednesday Night Dinners” where usually a minimum of 9 or 10 kids and grandkids would attend. Her “pet” racoons eagerly looked in the door awaiting their share. Mom’s chocolate chip cookies were also a traditional treat that she always had on hand. The grandkids knew right where to look. She also kept some in the freezer for “hard times”. The 2nd tradition was a yearly trip to Garner/The Frio River/ Utopia was started in 1999 as a family Christmas present from our parents. Little did they know, it would turn into a yearly trip!
The combination visitation and funeral is from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson followed by the burial at Forest Park East. Because of the social distancing guidelines, the service is limited to family.
We, and many other that our Mother touched, were truly blessed. Our mom was the glue, a loving consistent soul who was always there for us, and a force in our immediate and extended family and community. Like the expanding ripples from a God sent stone thrown into the pond of life, her presence, her ability and natural desire to provide comfort and acceptance to others, her love and her positive influence on many will be felt until time ends. We will miss her, but her gifts to us and future generations will always be felt. God speed!
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dickinson Public Library (by check) in memory of Rhea Johnson, 4411 Hwy 3, Dickinson, Texas 77539 or Santa Fe Wildlife Rehabilitation, Nara Wilson, 4704 Orem Rd, Santa Fe, Texas. She loved her critters and loved her books.
