GALVESTON, TX — Mrs. Opal Faye Hamilton of Galveston TX went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 25, 2021 at Gulf Health Care in Galveston, TX. She was born in Palestine, TX to the late Abe and Ora Smith. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and six siblings. She leaves behind 2 sons: Wil Tolbert (Joyce) of Galveston, TX and Lawrence Scott, Sr., of Oyster Creek, TX, and a host of other family, relatives and friends.
Memorials service will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston, TX.
