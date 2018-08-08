Linda Val Cook, 75, of McKinney, Texas, formerly of Dickinson, passed away peacefully in her home on August 7, 2018. Linda was born October 28, 1942, to Minnie and Arthur Cruthirds. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Charles Cruthirds, and son Charles D. Cook.
Linda is survived by her beloved husband Bill E. Cook; daughter Kathy D. Cunningham and husband Brian; son Lance E. Cook and wife Kelly, and grandchildren Tiffany Cunningham, Kaytlin Cook, Kathryn Cook, and Morgan Cook.
A funeral service in her honor will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, August 10, 2018, at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas. Interment follows at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Dickinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.