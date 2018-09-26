February 14, 1933 – September 22, 2018
Joyce Valentine Celli Hubbell, age 85, of Gatesville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children on Saturday, September 22, 2018.
Joyce will be remembered and laid to rest at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 1, 2018.
Joyce was born at St. Mary’s Infirmary in Galveston, Texas on February 14, 1933 to her parents, Frank and Dovie Way Celli. She was a proud B.O.I. until her move to Gatesville at the age of 75.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Eugene Foster (Dusty) Hubbell Jr.; and three siblings, Julia Vaiani, Frank Celli Jr, and Robert Celli.
Joyce is survived by five children, Karen Wilkinson, Tracey Hubbell, Laurie Celli, Jeffrey (Buddy) Hubbell, and Jason Hubbell; sister, Maydell Trimarchi; ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren who fondly referred to her as “Nonie”; and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom loved her dearly.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in her honor to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate or the Galveston Island Humane Society, 6814 Broadway St, Galveston, TX 77554.
The family would like to express their gratitude and thankfulness to Kindred Hospice of Temple for their tender and loving care during her last weeks with us.
