Wilda Provost Auzenne went to be with our Lord on July 30th, 2019, at the age of 91.
Wilda was born on November 15, 1927 in Arnaudville, Louisiana to the late Amelida Simien and Fredrick Provost, Sr.
Wilda was a devoted wife, loving mother, sister, grandmother and aunt; as well as a faithful friend to many. She loved traveling and spending time with family and friends.
Wilda was affectionately known by her friends and family as Mimm. She loved to laugh, and those who heard her found her laugh infectious.
Sometime during her young adulthood Wilda’s father sold his farm to his son-in-law and moved to La Marque, Texas where most of his grown kids had already migrated. Soon after moving to Texas, Wilda was invited to stay at her sister’s boarding house in Galveston where she was introduced to her future husband Israel. They were united in holy matrimony on April 15, 1950 for 69 years, and to this union eight children were born.
Wilda moved in with her father in La Marque, Texas when he could no longer care for himself and stayed with him until he passed.
Wilda gave her heart to God at an early age. She joined and worshiped with her family at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock, Texas where she served for over 50 years until her health declined.
She would often visit with her girlfriends having coffee, discussing the joys of raising her children while laughing about the daily mishaps involving kids. Anyone who ever knew Wilda, knew she loved children and for many years she provided an economical daycare in her home for young mothers who could not have afforded daycare elsewhere. Throughout her life she embodied a Christ-like attitude caring for those who needed help and offering helpful hints to young mothers on how to raise their children.
Wilda took her most important jobs as a wife and mother very serious. Her life-time goal was to provide her children with a beautiful, nurturing and memorable childhood. Her sacrificial love for her husband, children and grandchildren extended well beyond her own. She took in and fed all children who looked for haven, and always provided a hot meal to anyone who wanted to eat.
Wilda helped raise not only her eight children but hundreds of others in and around the Hitchcock, La Marque, and Santa Fe areas. At the request of her husband she retired from running an in-home daycare when Israel retired.
Wilda loved her soap operas, westerns and blues singing by B.B. King. She loved to dance to Zydeco music and was known to challenge and out dance family and friends. She was always the last person left on the dance floor. She spent many hours discussing with her friends the daily outcome of daytime soaps over the phone. For over 50 years Wilda would wake her husband with a cup of coffee, a hot breakfast and never missed preparing a hot dinner for him every day.
Wilda loved to fly. Every summer she would travel to Seattle, Washington to visit with several of her sons; and then travel to spend time with one of her daughters who lived in Georgia.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Amelia Simien and Fredrick Provost, Sr.; sisters, Francis, Mary, Josephine, Rose, Lula Mae and brothers, Joseph, Nathan, Fred, and Benjamin; brothers-in-law, Nelson, Joseph, Marshall, Willie, Vincent, Benjamin and son, Leon Joseph Auzenne.
Left to cherish her memories is her devoted husband, Israel J. Auzenne of La Marque, Texas; Elizabeth W. (Betty) Compton of Galveston, Texas, Diane S. Hill (James) of Kennesaw, Georgia, Carl J. Auzenne (Erma) of Grand Prairie, Texas, Daniel L. Auzenne of Texas City, Texas, Patsy J. Tolden of Texas City, Texas, Ellen T. Smith of Freeport, Texas, Gene S. Auzenne (Eloise) of Hurst, Texas and Bobbie James Phifer (Tiffany) of Cedar Park, Texas, who she loved and cared for as a daughter. Her brother-in-law, Howard Auzenne of Phoenix, Arizona; sisters-in-law, Verdna Lazare of Opelousas, Louisiana, Sister Benjamin Auzenne of New Orleans, Louisiana, Julia Auzenne Lazare of Galveston, Texas, Mathilda Dugas Auzenne of Plano, Texas and Helen Auzenne of Texas City, Texas; 25 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and other cherished relatives and friends.
A visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home in Hitchcock. A wake service will begin at 6:00 p.m., including a Vigil conducted by Reverend David Harris followed by a Rosary led by Wilda’s family.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 12 noon Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Reverend David Harris as celebrant. Graveside services and interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park cemetery.
