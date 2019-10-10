Joseph John Scott

Joseph “Bo” Scott, who passed away October 2, 2019, was the youngest of five children born to the late Adam and Marilyn Scott on January 11, 1955 in Galveston.
Also preceding him in death were sisters, Gwendolyn and Darnell; and his son, Mathan.
Left to cherish memories is his loving and devoted wife of 37 years, Gertrude; sons, Clyde (Jovae), of Hitchcock, and Brandon, of Texas City; sister, Gloria McClinton, of Stafford; brother, Eugene, of Galveston; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, numerous relatives, and friends.
A full obituary can be found on Carnes Funeral Home website.
A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, at Cornerstone Fellowship Church, 322 Laurel St., in La Marque. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
