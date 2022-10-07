GALVESTON, TX — On October 5, 2022, Dorothy Cusick, loving wife and mother of four (4), passed away at the age of 95.
Dorothy was born on September 18, 1927, in Galveston, Texas, to Daniel Shaklovitz and Agnes (Gola) Shaklovitz. She attended grade school at St. Patrick's School and graduated in 1944 from Ursuline Academy, both in Galveston. Dorothy completed courses with a local business college and began working.
Dorothy met the love of her life, George McCoy Cusick Jr., at a teenage YWCA dance. After dating for a year, George and Dorothy were married at St. Patrick's Church on January 1, 1949. Their rehearsal dinner was held at John's Oyster Resort.
Dorothy worked full time to support George's efforts to graduate from Texas A&M University. After George graduated in 1952, he served the U.S. Navy as an officer on destroyers based in Long Beach, California. This was Dorothy's first great adventure outside of Galveston. She traveled with George to Long Beach and set up house while George was deployed around the Pacific. During this time their first child, George McCoy Cusick III, was born.
Upon George's discharge from the Navy during 1956, George and Dorothy returned to Galveston. Upon obtaining a job with Monsanto Chemical Company in 1957, Dorothy and George bought a house and moved to La Marque, Texas.
While in La Marque, George and Dorothy raised four (4) children: George McCoy Cusick III, Marlene Kay (Cusick) Burks, Kenneth Albert Cusick, and Lorre Ann Cusick.
Dorothy worked hard both inside and outside the home her whole life. Before Dorothy left for Long Beach, she worked for American Steamship Co. and Cam-Air in Galveston. While her children were small until they were in junior high school, Dorothy worked at home tending to the kids and supporting George.
When Dorothy returned to work outside the home she began working at the College of the Mainland. She worked in several positions but settled as the executive secretary for Henry Wilmore, who was the Director of the Maintenance Department. She worked in this position for 19 years and retired during August 1993. Dorothy was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for many years.
Before and after Dorothy's retirement, Dorothy and George travelled throughout the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Dorothy was a staunch defender and proponent of family. Throughout her life as a mother she was the central figure of support. She was always there and never complained, unless you did not eat enough of her wonderful meals and desserts.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 72 years, George, and her son George McCoy Cusick III.
Dorothy is survived by her three children, Marlene (husband Clifford), Kenneth (wife Donna), and Lorre. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Albert Ellsworth Cusick, who lives in Galveston.
Known as "Gragru" and "Momo", Dorothy is survived by five (5) grandchildren: Kelley Marie Pritchett (husband Heath), Natalie Holt (husband Barry), Kenneth Albert Cusick Jr., Daniel Trevor Burks, and Marshall Cameron Burks. She is also survived by three (3) great-grandchildren, Penelope Pritchett, Jackson Pritchett, and Emersyn Pritchett.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Monday, October 10, 2022 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home located at 2128 Broadway, Galveston, Texas. A Rosary will be held at 6:30 pm, with Deacon Sam Dell'Olio officiating.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Galveston, Texas, with Father Stephen Payne officiating, assisted by Deacon Sam Dell'Olio. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
Pallbearers will include: Daniel Burks, Marshall Burks, Kenneth Cusick Jr., Barry Holt, Robert Shaklovitz, John Shaklovitz, and Paul Shaklovitz.
