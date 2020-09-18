GALVESTON—
Carolyn “Peggy” Dellolio Dallas, age 85, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at her daughter’s residence. She was born on February 3, 1935 in Galveston, Texas to Mary Ellen Kaiser Dellolio and Rosario Dellolio. Peggy dearly loved all of her family and has all of their pictures in her Foyer and calls this her “Hall of Fame”. She was a lifelong member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and attended St. Patrick Grade School and then a proud Ursuline Academy graduate of 1953. The most fulfilling chapter of Peggy’s life was being a mother to her 3 children and making a comfortable home for them, their friends and her family. She loved decorating her entire home for all occasions. She enjoyed having all the family over for all of the holidays and special occasions. She loved cooking and baking and everyone was always welcome. She was best at giving everyone countless gifts of love and care.
After raising her children, she ventured out into the working world at University National Bank for 17 years and the Galveston County Courthouse for 7 years, which she thoroughly enjoyed. She was always thanking everyone she met or worked with for being so kind and good to her.
Her greatest love was God, her children, Joe, Bonnie and Mary Lou; her family by choice, Mary, Donnie, Darrin, Meagan and Devin Macaluso; her lifelong friend Norma Celli Alderman, who was like a sister to her. Peggy was blessed in her life and grateful to God and to be surrounded by a wonderful and loving family. Her father passed away when she was 4 years old. Her mom, 6 brothers and sister provided for her financially and made her feel loved and secure. As she got older she was able to return her love, affection and gratitude to them all. She loved opening her home to of them for entertaining and love.
Peggy patterned her life by the “Serenity Prayer”. She always commented on how blessed she was to have a wonderful family and friends that showed her so much love. Her favorite song is by Martina McBride, “In My Daughter’s Eyes”. Peggy wanted to make a special tribute to her loving and caring daughter and son-in-law Mary Lou and Jim for all their loving attention and support. “I was so blessed”, Love Mom.
She was the youngest of 8 children. She was preceded in death by her parents; son Joe Dallas, Jr.; brothers Vincent, Joe, Louis, John, Guy and Tony Dellolio; sister Anna Godbehere; niece Diane Dellolio; nephews John Paul Dellolio, Vincent, Jr and Anthony Dellolio.
She is survived by her loving daughters and son-in-laws: Bonnie and Monty Griffiths and Mary Lou and Jim Collier; grandchildren Tyler and Destiny Dallas and Chris Collier; sister-in-law Myra Dellolio; nieces Kathy Arnold, Linda Ciabatonni, Debbie Lungo, Barbara Jo Silberisen, Connie O’Connor, Susan Deski and Regina Oliphant; nephews Sam Dell’Olio and David Dellolio.
A Rosary will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 12 noon, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with Father Jude Ezuma and Deacon Sam Dell’Olio officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Randal Andreasen, Terrence Lemmond, Donnie Macaluso, Darrin Macaluso, Devin Macaluso and Rick Poth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.