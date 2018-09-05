The family of Eddie Vaughn Finley invites you to join them as they celebrate the Love and Legacy of our beloved mother, sister, aunt and friend.
Services will be held Saturday, September, 8, 2018, at Shiloh A.M.E. Church, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Kevin Hodge officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston.
She is survived by her son, four brothers, three sisters; and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Read her full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
